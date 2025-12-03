Premier League clubs face tax hikes after stadiums hit in Budget

Premier League football clubs are set to face sharp rises in the taxes on their stadiums next year, with Arsenal and Manchester United among those facing much higher bills.

Analysis of official Government data has revealed a significant increase in the valuations of the biggest football venues in England and Wales.

Global tax firm Ryan’s analysis of Valuation Office Agency (VOA) data found that the rateable values of stadiums across the top five English divisions have jumped by 25% to £111.74 million.

In the Budget last week, the Government confirmed that new business rates payments for commercial properties would be based on valuations made in 2024 and a new reduced multiplier to calculate their overall bills.

Arsenal will see the biggest increase in business rates from April, according to the analysis (John Walton/PA)

This will result in higher payments for most clubs from next year, with further increases in following years as transitional relief caps fade away.

Arsenal will face the largest cash increase of all Premier League clubs, with the analysis showing they are set to see their rates bill rise by £1.1 million to £4.8 million for the year from April, after the valuation of the stadium rose to £11 million.

Elsewhere, Manchester United will see the rates bill for Old Trafford jump by £973,840 from April to £5.79 million.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will only get a £96,200 rise but it will still have the largest bill in the division for its stadium, at £5.8 million.

Other stadiums have seen sharp rises in their rateable values, such as Brentford’s GTech Stadium, which has seen its value jump by 300%, and Nottingham Forest’s City Ground which has recorded a 153.4% rise in its value.

Within the Premier League, Wolves and Burnley were the only clubs to see valuations fall, dipping by 32.8% and 6.3% respectively.

The valuation of the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham soared 612.4% (PA)

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium valuation still rose 21.8% despite the club being in administration.

Fellow Championship side Wrexham recorded the largest increase in England and Wales, with its Racecourse Ground valuation soaring 612.4%.

Alex Probyn, practice leader for Europe and Asia-Pacific property tax at Ryan, said: “Football stadiums are valued using the receipts and expenditure method, which is driven entirely by income and operating performance.

“The last revaluation was based on April 1 2021, when grounds were still shut with full-capacity crowds not returning until July 2021.

“The new list reflects the position on April 1 2024, with stadiums fully open and commercial revenues significantly higher, so the increases we are seeing are exactly what the methodology produces.”