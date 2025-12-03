Paedophile nursery worker admits filming himself abusing children

A nursery worker who filmed himself sexually abusing four children has pleaded guilty to 26 offences.

Vincent Chan, 45, of Stanhope Avenue, Finchley, north London, admitted his “calculated and predatory pattern of abuse” at Wood Green Crown Court on Wednesday.

He worked at a nursery in north London for nearly seven years before he was unmasked as a paedophile.

The British national pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault of a child by penetration and four counts of sexual assault of a child by touching.

He also admitted 11 counts of taking indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child, and six counts of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child.

Some of the images were in the worst category of abuse.

Wearing a grey tracksuit and glasses, he looked down and answered “guilty” to each of the counts as they were put to him.

Family members of children who attended the nursery were at court for the hearing on Wednesday.

The families of the victims have been contacted directly and are receiving specialist support, while the NSPCC is running a helpline for all 700 families of children who attended the nursery during the time Chan worked there between 2017 and 2024.

In a statement issued through legal firm Leigh Day, some of the families affected said: “As parents, we are still trying to process the sickening discovery that our children were subjected to despicable abuse by Vincent Chan at the nursery.

“In admitting the charges, we are spared the prospect of hearing Vincent Chan’s crimes at the nursery described in graphic detail in a trial.

“We trust the judge to pass the strongest sentence to fit the crimes Vincent Chan has committed against young children, innocent victims who could not fight back.

“We would like to thank the Metropolitan Police Service for their assistance and support so far, but appreciate that their investigations in this case are not yet complete.”

The families questioned how Chan was able to carry out his horrific offending.

“We feel that Bright Horizons has failed us and we want answers. How was someone like Vincent Chan employed? Why did safeguarding systems fail completely?

“And how were such horrific crimes against children able to continue for so long without the staff responsible for safeguarding at Bright Horizons nursery acting?

A still from body-worn video footage of police officers arresting Vincent Chan (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“We are concerned that failures in management and supervision at Bright Horizons allowed this abuse to go undetected, and we are committed to securing accountability for our children.

Chan was first arrested in June 2024, after a member of nursery staff reported that he had callously filmed a child falling asleep in their food and set it to music, before showing the clip to a colleague.

He was initially held on suspicion of neglect and released on bail, losing his job at the nursery, which has since closed.

His devices were submitted for analysis by police in September 2024, this was completed in July 2025 and he was arrested in September this year on suspicion of sexual offences.

To date, police have seized 51 devices from Chan and 18 that he used at the nursery, a since-closed branch of Bright Horizons in West Hampstead, north-west London.

Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said: “Child sexual abuse is one of the most horrific crimes imaginable, and Chan’s offending spanned years, revealing a calculated and predatory pattern of abuse.

“He infiltrated environments that should have been safe havens for children, exploiting the trust of families and the wider community to conceal his actions and prey on the most vulnerable.

“Our investigation remains ongoing, and we are continuing to review digital devices and assess Chan’s conduct across all relevant settings.

“We recognise the member of staff who raised their concerns, as without that first report of child cruelty, Chan’s abuse could have continued unchecked, putting countless more children at risk.

“These appalling offences have caused deep shock and distress. We thank the community for its continued cooperation and reaffirm our commitment to supporting victims and their families.”

The NSPCC helpline for families can be contacted on 0800 028 0828.

Alison Millar, solicitor for the families, speaking to the media outside Wood Green Crown Court in London (Lucy North/PA)

Kellie Ann Fitzgerald, NSPCC assistant director for London and the South East, said: “We are shocked and horrified by the nature and scale of the child sexual abuse that has come to light through this police investigation.

“Our thoughts are with all the children, families, and communities that have been impacted by Chan’s appalling breach of trust.

“The effects of child sexual abuse can be devastating for victims and their families, so part of our response must be to offer hope and healing.

“Alongside the local safeguarding partnerships, our first priority is to ensure that anyone directly impacted or worried about their child has the fastest possible access to the help and support they need.”

A spokesperson for the nursery said: “We are shocked and appalled by this individual’s horrific crimes.

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with the children and families affected, and we are committed to offering support to them during this incredibly difficult time.

“Our organisation’s mission is to protect and nurture young children. We employ over 8,500 experienced colleagues in our nurseries who work tirelessly and with dedication every day to look after the children in our care.

“This individual’s actions represent not only a violation of the victims, but also a profound betrayal of the trust placed in him by families and colleagues.”

They said the company has extensive safeguarding practices in place, including rigorous vetting and DBS criminal records checks.

The company has also commissioned a review of its safeguarding procedures.

Chan will be sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on January 23.

Anyone who wants to make a report to police about Chan can contact OpLanark@met.police.uk, or call 101 from within the UK, quoting the reference CAD3697/1DEC.