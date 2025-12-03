Kate sparkles in tiara designed by German-born Prince Albert for state banquet

The Princess of Wales sparkled in a towering tiara she has never been seen in before at the German state banquet.

In a nod to the King’s guests, Kate diplomatically opted for Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet Tiara, made of diamonds and rubies, which was designed for Victoria by her German-born husband Prince Albert in 1853.

Kate glittered in a purple-blue, floor length sequinned gown with asymmetric neckline and flowing cape shoulder detail by Jenny Packham for the white tie celebration at Windsor Castle in honour of German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The Prince and Princess of Wales process into the banquet hall (Aaron Chown/PA)

She also wore the late Queen’s earrings, the Royal Family Order and the GCVO Sash and Star.

Kate’s hair was down and had been restyled in her trademark wave, after she wore it straight and sleek at earlier engagements on Wednesday, including at the ceremonial welcome.

Kate wearing her hair sleek and straight as she view a collection of German artefacts in the castle (Aaron Chown/PA)

Kate’s day outfit was a black Burberry dress, teamed with a multi-strand pearl necklace, Diana, Princess of Wales’s earrings, and a blue Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen coat, and a matching hat.

The Queen wore a green lace evening gown by Fiona Clare and the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara which was a favourite of the late Queen.

Camilla paired her outfit with diamond earrings, an emerald and diamond necklace and the Order of Germany sash.

The King and Queen arrive with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender (Carlos Jasso/PA)

The Prince of Wales wore a white tie and a Windsor tail coat, and the Most Noble Order of the Garter Sash with the Lesser George.

He was also wearing his miniature medals, Order of the Bath and the Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee and Coronation medal, as well as Chest Orders of the Order of the Garter and Order of the Thistle and the Neck Order of the Order of the Bath.

Kate usually wears her go-to tiara, the Lover’s Knot, at state banquets.

The Oriental Circlet Tiara is also known as the Indian Tiara.

It was a favourite of the Queen Mother.

Queen Elizabeth (later the Queen Mother) in the tiara in 1951 (PA)

The large but delicate-looking piece features diamond lotus flowers and arches, and wraps itself nearly all the way around the wearer’s head.

Albert had it made as an opal tiara for Victoria in 1853 and it was said to have been inspired by a tiara made for the monarch by the East India Company in 1851 to commemorate the end of the Great Exhibition in 1851.

But Queen Alexandra later replaced the opals, which were thought unlucky, with rubies.