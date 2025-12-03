Government has spent more than £100m so far responding to Covid inquiry

The public inquiry into the Covid pandemic has cost the Government more than £100 million to respond to so far, according to official figures.

Transparency data from the Cabinet Office shows the overall costs for responding to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, including for legal advice and dedicated staff working on preparing evidence.

The cost is on top of the £192 million cost of the inquiry itself so far. The inquiry is expected to become the most expensive inquiry in British history.

The documents, analysed by the BBC and seen by the Press Association, show that 248 full-time equivalent staff were working on the Government response to the Covid inquiry at the last count.

In 2024/25, the total cost of Government response unit staff for the inquiry was £21.6 million, while legal costs were almost £25 million.

The previous year, staff costs were over £18 million, while legal costs were £26.2 million.

In the first three months of this year, more than £5 million was spent on staff and more than £5 million on legal fees.

The Cabinet Office and Covid inquiry have been contacted for comment.