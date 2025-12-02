Zelensky thanks Ireland for its generosity amid Russian invasion

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine is grateful for Ireland’s “generosity” as he visited Dublin on Tuesday.

The Irish Government announced 100 million euros in non-lethal aid for Ukraine to coincide with the visit, which marks the first official visit by a Ukrainian president to Ireland.

The additional funding brings to 200 million euros the total non-lethal military aid given to Ukraine this year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s trip marks the first official visit by a Ukrainian president to Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

The funding is part of a new Ireland-Ukraine partnership to be signed by Mr Zelensky and Irish premier Micheal Martin on Tuesday afternoon, which builds on an agreement signed in Kyiv last year.

The 2030 Roadmap on Ukraine-Ireland Partnership sets out Ireland’s immediate commitments to Ukraine, including 25 million euros to support the restoration and protection of Ukrainian energy infrastructure and a scheme to support training and other efforts as part of Ukraine’s path to EU accession.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska were welcomed by Irish President Catherine Connolly at Aras an Uachtarain (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Zelensky began the Dublin trip with a courtesy call to Ireland’s newly inaugurated president, Catherine Connolly.

He and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived at Aras An Uachtarain, the official residence of the president, where Ms Connolly warmly welcomed them at a red carpet laid at the front door.

In a note in the visitor’s book, he said Ukraine is grateful for Ireland’s “generosity” to its people amid Russia’s invasion.

“On behalf of the people of Ukraine, I express my sincere gratitude for Ireland’s steadfast support during our fight against Russian aggression,” he wrote.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Liam McBurney/PA)

“We greatly appreciate Ireland’s generosity in providing temporary shelter to displaced Ukrainians.

“Ukraine values its friendship with Ireland and is committed to deepening our co-operation in pursuit of a just and lasting peace.”

The two presidents discussed prospects for peace in Ukraine and the contribution of the Ukrainian community in Ireland during their meeting.

In a statement, Ms Connolly’s office said the meeting at Aras An Uachtarain had been the first such opportunity for the two presidents.

“Their discussions included the prospects for peace in Ukraine and the role that Ireland could play as a neutral country in securing a fair, just and enduring peace,” the statement said.

“They also discussed the contribution of the Ukrainian community in Ireland and the significant similarities in the histories of both countries.

“President Connolly was also interested to discuss the question of the enforced transfer of children from Ukraine and food security.

“She paid tribute to the advocacy of the First Lady Ms Zelenska regarding issues such as mental health.”

In a convoy of heavily-armoured vehicles, he arrived at Government Buildings for a meeting with Mr Martin, where a guard of honour was held for him.

Both the Ukrainian and Irish national anthems were played before he inspected two lines of 22 Irish troops after being invited by Lieutenant Adam O’Sullivan.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inspects the guard of honour (Liam McBurney/PA)

He is to later give an address in the Irish parliament at Leinster House after being introduced by the Ceann Comhairle, or Irish speaker of the house, Verona Murphy.

Mr Zelensky is also due to attend the inauguration of the Ireland-Ukraine Economic Forum with Irish deputy premier Simon Harris and Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee.

Ms McEntee and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha are to hold the first meeting of the Ukraine–Ireland Strategic Dialogue, which will also be established as part of the roadmap.

The visit comes a day after the Ukrainian president met French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris as part of discussions on ending the largest armed conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin met Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrived at Dublin Airport on Monday night (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

In April 2022, Mr Zelensky made a historic address to the Irish Parliament by videolink, in which he said Ireland had not been neutral to the “disaster” Russia had brought to Ukraine.

Welcoming the visit, Mr Martin said Mr Zelensky’s arrival in Dublin comes at a “critical time” for Ukraine.

He said Zelensky’s “immense bravery” and the resilience of the Ukrainian people “are examples to us all”.

Ukrainian and US officials have worked to revise the proposed US-authored peace plan, which was developed in negotiations between Washington and Moscow but criticised as being too weighted towards Russian demands.

Mr Zelensky said in Paris on Monday that the peace plan “looks better” but the issue of Ukraine’s control over its territories is “the most complicated” topic being discussed.