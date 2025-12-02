Zelensky says Ireland ‘one of few countries that knows the price of freedom’

Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ireland is one of the few European countries that “understands the price of freedom” as he praised the country for its support.

In the first visit to Ireland by a Ukrainian president, Mr Zelensky and Irish premier Micheal Martin both drew parallels between Ukraine’s struggle for sovereignty and Ireland’s centuries-long fight for independence.

Mr Zelensky said Ireland’s decision to back Ukraine in the early days of the war was a moral one, and while some had grown fatigued with hearing about Ukraine’s war, he said Ireland’s voice had not become “quieter”.

He said that while Ireland was neutral, it was “certainly not an indifferent country” and thanked “every Irish home” that has sheltered some of the 120,000 Ukrainians that arrived in Ireland since 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Taoiseach Micheal Martin held a press conference in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

In a historic address to Irish parliamentarians, where he received a standing ovation in the Dail chamber, he urged Ireland to take “an active role” in calling for a tribunal for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

“It is a great honour for me to stand here today in a country that understands the price of freedom, understands better than many, many in Europe, better than many, many in the world, and that shares our belief that every voice counts, every nation matters,” he said.

Mr Zelensky met with Irish premier Micheal Martin earlier in the day, where Mr Martin pledged that Ireland would support Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.

The Taoiseach told Mr Zelensky: “Your struggle is our struggle. Your success will be our success. We are with you for as long as it takes.”

Mr Zelensky hailed Ireland’s support for his country (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Zelensky and Mr Martin signed a new Ireland-Ukraine partnership plan for the next five years during the visit.

It includes an extra 100 million euro in non-lethal military aid for Ukraine, bringing the total funding for non-lethal aid this year to 200 million euro.

Mr Zelensky was asked about pared back supports for Ukrainian refugees in Ireland, where State accommodation is offered for less time than previously, and whether it meant Irish support for Ukraine was not as strong as it once was.

He said Ireland chose to support Ukraine from the start because it was the right thing to do.

Mr Zelensky said Ireland had supported Ukraine from the very start (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Ireland has been helping Ukrainians who stayed behind in Ukraine, and has been helping Ukrainians who have moved to Ireland, and we’re grateful for that,” he said, speaking through an interpreter.

“The way I was brought up is that I can’t criticise help – whether it’s getting more or less, we should be grateful and not forget about this.

“I do believe very much that you’ve been doing this not just to help us simply, but you’ve been doing this because you understand what we were going through, you understand it, I think, historically speaking.”

Mr Zelensky said his visit to Ireland came at “one of the most challenging and optimistic moments” for Ukraine, as US efforts to agree a ceasefire underpinned by a peace framework continue.

Efforts led by the US to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine are continuing *(Brian Lawless/PA)

“Now, more than ever, there is a chance to end this war,” he said, as he emphasised that his visit to Ireland came amid intensive talks with the US administration on the details of the framework.

“Some things still need to be worked out, from what I saw,” he said.

He said the aim was not to just get a pause in the fighting, but a “decent, dignified” peace, and to stop the war “in such a manner that in one year, Russia would not come back with a third invasion”.

Mr Zelensky said there were three issues that were most “sensitive” and “important” with regard to the discussions with the US and Russia.

“I think that the most sensitive things, and the most difficult questions, or questions with the challenges, is about territories,” he said.

“It’s about frozen assets, because I can’t just myself speak on behalf of European leaders.

“The third point I mentioned about security guarantees, and we count on strong security guarantees from the United States, both United States and Europe and some other leaders.”

Mr Zelensky inspected troops forming a guard of honour (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Zelensky began the Dublin trip with a courtesy call to Ireland’s newly inaugurated President, Catherine Connolly.

He and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived at Aras An Uachtarain, the official residence of the President, where Ms Connolly warmly welcomed them at a red carpet laid at the front door.

In a note in the visitors’ book, he said Ukraine is grateful for Ireland’s “generosity” to its people amid Russia’s invasion.

“We greatly appreciate Ireland’s generosity in providing temporary shelter to displaced Ukrainians.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska were welcomed by Irish President Catherine Connolly at Aras an Uachtarain (Brian Lawless/PA)

The two presidents discussed prospects for peace in Ukraine and the contribution of the Ukrainian community in Ireland during their meeting.

Ms Connolly’s office said in a statement they discussed the role that Ireland could play as a neutral country in securing “a fair, just and enduring” peace.

“They also discussed the contribution of the Ukrainian community in Ireland and the significant similarities in the histories of both countries,” she said.

Mr Zelensky was greeted by Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Liam McBurney/PA)

Tributes were also paid by Ms Connolly and by Irish speaker Verona Murphy to First Lady Ms Zelenska, who Ms Murphy said was “a model for women worldwide”.

Mr Zelensky arrived at Government Buildings in a convoy of heavily-armoured vehicles, where a guard of honour was held.

Both the Ukrainian and Irish national anthems were played before he inspected two lines of 22 Irish troops after an invitation by Lieutenant Adam O’Sullivan.