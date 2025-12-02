‘Waspi women’ say Government has agreed to reconsider compensation in 12 weeks

Campaigners for the so-called Waspi women have said the Government has agreed a “speedy and thorough” reconsideration of whether to award them compensation and a planned hearing will now not take place on Wednesday.

A special hearing had been due to take place regarding concerns from the Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) group, which would decide whether a judicial review trial slated for December 9 and 10 should proceed.

The group of women, who say they were affected by the way changes to the state pension age were communicated, said a Government agreement means these court dates have been cancelled.

Ministers have committed to make “best endeavours” to reconsider potential compensation within 12 weeks, or by February 24, and to pay more than half of Waspi’s legal costs, the group said.

Ministers said last month that the Government will reconsider the decision to not award compensation to the affected women.

Last year, a report by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) suggested compensation ranging between £1,000 and £2,950 could be appropriate for each of those affected.

But in December 2024, the Government said that, while it accepted the ombudsman’s finding of maladministration and apologised for a delay in writing to 1950s-born women, a blanket compensation scheme, which could cost taxpayers up to £10.5 billion, could not be justified.

However, recent court proceedings led to the rediscovery of a 2007 Department for Work and Pensions evaluation which led to officials stopping sending automatic pension forecast letters.

The group has argued that a lack of sufficient information led to women planning their finances based on incorrect understandings, which has left them having to work longer or facing financial hardship.

They said the judicial review will not take place while the Government reconsiders its compensation decision, but it could relaunch the process at a later date.

Angela Madden, chairwoman of Waspi, said: “Yet again, Waspi has held its nerve and yet again, virtually at the steps of the court, the Government has backed down, this time accepting last year’s decision denying the huge injustice suffered by Waspi women simply does not withstand scrutiny.

“Today’s agreement on speedy and thorough reconsideration is welcome.

“But the Government should be in no doubt that Waspi stands ready to return to court if it yet again fails to do the right thing.”