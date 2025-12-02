Sepa flood alerts across majority of Scotland continue into Tuesday

Flood alerts remain in place across Scotland following a spell of heavy rain from the west on Monday.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has eight alerts in place that cover much of the country.

They are in Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran, Central Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway, Orkney, the Scottish Borders, Tayside and West Central Scotland.

South-west Scotland had heavy rain on Sunday night, with the downpour continuing into Monday.

The Met Office had a yellow weather warning for rain until 9pm on Monday, covering the south-west and parts of central Scotland.

Nearly a month’s worth of rain was forecast for parts of Wales on Monday.

Yellow rain warnings are also in force in parts of south-west and north-west England, as well as central and northern parts of Wales, until 3am on Tuesday.

Monday could be “a significant event for many” and its impact will likely be greater because the ground is already saturated, the Met Office said.