Holly Willoughby fined for driving without due care

TV presenter Holly Willoughby has been fined more than £1,600 after she admitted to driving without due care and attention.

The 44-year-old did not attend her court hearing and pleaded guilty by post.

According to court documents, she drove her Mini Cooper without due care and attention near her home in Richmond, south-west London, on August 28.

At Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, Willoughby was fined £1,653, to be paid within 14 days, and given six points on her licence, court officials said.

The presenter is best known for previously fronting ITV daytime show This Morning, which she left in October 2023, and Dancing On Ice.