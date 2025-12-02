Holly Willoughby fined for driving without due care after moped rider injured

TV presenter Holly Willoughby has been fined more than £1,600 for driving without due care and attention after a collision left a moped rider injured.

The 44-year-old pleaded guilty by post to the charge at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday but did not attend the hearing.

According to court documents, she drove her Mini Cooper without due care and attention near her home in Richmond, south-west London, on August 28.

Police were called to Church Road, Barnes, following reports of a collision.

The rider of the moped, a 43-year-old man, was taken to hospital, and his injuries were assessed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Willoughby was fined £1,653 alongside £130 in costs and a £661 victim surcharge and given six points on her licence, the Metropolitan Police said.

The presenter is best known for previously fronting ITV daytime show This Morning, which she left in October 2023, and Dancing On Ice.