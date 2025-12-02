Girlguiding makes ‘difficult decision’ to stop admitting trans girls as members

A former Girlguiding leader who said she was expelled because of her gender-critical beliefs has welcomed the organisation’s change in policy to stop trans girls from becoming members.

Girlguiding – which has around 300,000 UK members across its Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers groups – has confirmed it will now only allow those recorded female at birth to join.

It said the “difficult decision” – which comes almost eight months after the Supreme Court ruling on biological sex – had been made after “detailed considerations, expert legal advice and input from senior members, young members”, its council and board of trustees.

Girlguiding has around 300,000 UK members across its Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers groups (Alamy/PA)

Trans rights campaigners have claimed Girlguiding was “being forced to exclude young trans girls by adults with bigotries and institutional power”.

It is understood that while the decision to restrict new membership is in place from Tuesday, there will not be immediate changes for current young members, with further information on that to be given next week.

Girlguiding added that it was confident no volunteers would have to leave the organisation as most adult roles were “open to all”, while others were already designated specifically as female roles.

Members range in age from four to 18 and Girlguiding said it does not collect gender identity information and therefore does not have numbers for how many might be affected by the rule change.

Under the policy, trans boys will be able to join as they will have been recorded female at birth.

Ex-unit leader Katie Alcock, a psychology lecturer at Lancaster University, initiated legal proceedings against Girlguiding when she was “kicked out” of the organisation in 2018.

She said she had expressed safeguarding concerns regarding the organisation’s transgender policy and was now “really pleased” at the change in stance.

She told the Press Association: “I said (before the exclusion) I would follow any policy of Girlguiding as long as it didn’t conflict with safeguarding and they said this wasn’t acceptable.

“I was concerned men and boys would be in safeguarding-relevant situations such as changing for swimming, such as using toilets, such as sleeping in the same hall.”

She said she believed Girlguiding had “been in denial” and “stalled” since the Supreme Court decision in April that the words “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 referred to a biological woman and biological sex.

She said: “I’m really pleased that girls will be able to have the clarity and safeguarding. Girls deserve to have a space which is single-sex.”

A joint statement was published on Tuesday by Girlguiding’s chairwoman of trustees, Denise Wilson, its chief executive Felicity Oswald and its chief guide Tracy Foster.

It said the Supreme Court ruling meant “many organisations across the country have been facing complex decisions about what it means for girls and women and for the wider communities affected”.

The trio said that “Girlguiding has reached the difficult decision that going forward, membership of Girlguiding will be restricted to girls and young women, as defined in the Equality Act (2010)”.

They added: “From today (December 2), trans girls and young women, and others not recorded female at birth, will no longer be able to join Girlguiding as new young members.

Girlguiding members range in age from four to 18 (Alamy/PA)

“Girlguiding believes strongly in inclusion, and we will continue to support young people and adults in marginalised groups. Over the next few months, we will explore potential ways to champion this value. A new task force will look at ways to do this, in partnership with members.

“While Girlguiding may feel a little different going forward, our core aims and principles will always endure and we remain committed to treating everyone with dignity and respect, particularly those from marginalised groups that have felt the biggest impact of this decision.”

The statement said Girlguiding remained “committed to treating everyone with dignity and respect, particularly those from marginalised groups that have felt the biggest impact of this decision”.

But trans rights campaigners TransActual described the policy change as “yet another horrible act of violence against the most vulnerable trans people”.

Tammy Hymas, policy lead for TransActual, said: “It’s awful that an organisation, which would happily be inclusive and has been for many years, is being forced to exclude young trans girls by adults with bigotries and institutional power. There is no problem being solved here, only harm being done.

“Our thoughts are with the young people who may be outed by their exclusion, or lose access to their vital social groups and support networks.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has written to women and equalities minister Bridget Phillipson urging her to hurry up with bringing in the new transgender guidance (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“This is yet another horrible act of violence against the most vulnerable trans people for which the government is ultimately responsible. Another trauma that will leave a generation of young LGBTQ+ people scarred for life.”

Organisations are still awaiting new transgender guidance produced by the equalities watchdog the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), which is being assessed by Government.

Ministers have had the guidance for three months but have vowed not to “rush” publication of a proposed code of practice which will be used by businesses and other organisations to inform their provision of single and separate-sex services such as toilets and changing rooms.

The guidance requires ministerial approval and would only come into force 40 days after the Government had laid the draft code in Parliament.

The EHRC wrote to women and equalities minister Bridget Phillipson in October urging her to hurry up with bringing in the new guidance, saying some organisations were currently using unlawful practices.

The code has not been updated since 2011 and the latest draft has been produced in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling.

LGBTQ+ rights group Stonewall said: “It is clear Girlguiding have reluctantly come to this decision, contrary to their values. No organisation that seeks to support young people wants to have to tell some of them that they do not belong.

“Alongside many others we await the EHRC’s new statutory guidance. We hope it is made clear how organisations can operate from the principle of inclusion rather than one of exclusion, in line with their values.”