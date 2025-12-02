Chancellor ruling out another independence vote does not carry weight – Flynn

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s opinion on another independence referendum does not carry much weight, according to SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.

Ms Reeves last week rejected the idea of another vote on independence, even if the SNP wins a majority at next year’s Holyrood election.

But Mr Flynn has predicted the Chancellor and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will be ousted if the SNP wins in May.

“If the public are to back us to stand up for Scotland moving forward, then the Chancellor of the Exchequer will no longer be the Chancellor of the Exchequer,” he told BBC Radio Scotland on Tuesday.

“So her opinion on this matter doesn’t necessarily carry the weight that some people think it does.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn (PA)

“The same is true of the Prime Minister as well.”

Mr Flynn pointed to reports in the Times on Monday which suggested Scottish Labour MPs may be looking to replace the Prime Minister in the new year, in the hopes of improving the party’s fortunes in May.

Speaking on the same programme last week, Ms Reeves said: “I’m going to be very clear, there won’t be another referendum.

“When there was a referendum just a few years ago it was said that this was a once-in-a-generation referendum.

“People gave their verdict then, we don’t need another one.

“The Scottish Government, whoever is in charge, should focus on the priorities of the Scottish people, bringing down NHS waiting lists, which are still far too high in Scotland, improving educational outcomes for people in Scotland, and investing in infrastructure in Scotland.”