William to champion Wales at investment summit

The Prince of Wales will tell investors that Wales is where “cutting-edge technology, research, innovation and a skilled workforce” all meet during a summit showcasing the nation.

William’s comments are due to be delivered in a speech at the Wales investment summit being staged by the Welsh Government to encourage foreign companies to fund new ventures.

The summit is being held at the International Convention Centre Wales in Newport – the most significant event hosted by Wales since the 2014 Nato summit – with more than 250 companies expected to attend, with 150 of these new to Wales.

The Prince of Wales will give a speech at the Wales Investment Summit (Chris Jackson/PA)

The sectors represented include clean energy, technology, life sciences, financial services, manufacturing and the creative industries.

In Wales there are 1,545 foreign-owned businesses active, employing more than 176,500 people across the nation, according to the Welsh Government.

William is due to tell delegates: “I believe that we have reached a significant moment for Welsh investment. An opportunity defined not by the challenges we collectively face, but by extraordinary possibility.

“One of Wales’s greatest strengths is the way industry, academia and government work together. Not in isolation, but as part of a single, connected community.

“It is collaboration at its very best. Practical, purposeful and grounded in trust … Wales is a place where cutting-edge technology, research, innovation and a skilled workforce come together in a single, coherent ecosystem across many different industries.

First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan is expected to attend the conference (Andy Buchanan/PA)

“It is my honour to play my part in championing the dynamic nation Wales is today as we look to the future.”

During the summit William will have the chance to meet a number of Welsh businesses during a brief tour of the venue and will hear from representatives from the Welsh green technology sector.

Ahead of the event the prince will also visit the newly opened facility of international semiconductor company KLA in Newport.

Wales’ First Minister Eluned Morgan has said ahead of the summit: “Events like this provide crucial focus for business and government to work together and make deals that will benefit communities the length and breadth of Wales.”