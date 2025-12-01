Urgent stem cell plea to save life of 13-year-old with rare blood disorder

The family of a teenage girl who was diagnosed with an extremely rare blood disorder just days after turning 13 have issued an urgent plea for a stem cell donor to save her life.

Millie Fairley, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, has aplastic anaemia, which affects around two people in every million in the UK.

The condition means the bone marrow cannot make enough new blood cells for the body to work normally, making it harder to fight infection, stop bleeding or carry oxygen.

Millie’s mother Hayley Fairley, 47, said the diagnosis changed the lives of her family “overnight”, with her daughter now forced to isolate either at home or in hospital.

“My little girl should be starting teenage life, but she’s so vulnerable that she has to isolate at home or in hospital,” Ms Fairley said.

“She can’t see her friends, and it’s been a really lonely time for her. We just want her to get better, so that she can have her life back.”

Medics have told Millie’s family she needs a stem cell transplant to treat her condition.

Her mother said: “If we can’t find a donor, I don’t know what we’ll do.

“I’m trying to be positive through it all but it was so upsetting when none of the family were a match.

“I’m on edge waiting to see if we can find a matching donor.

“It’s a huge amount of stress for all our family.”

Millie Fairley in hospital (Hayley Fairley)

Millie was sent for blood tests by her GP after complaining of headaches, bruising a lot and fainting a few times.

While waiting for the results, her mother noticed a slight rash, so took her to A&E.

After additional blood tests, X-rays and an MRI, Millie was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia and transferred to King’s College Hospital in London.

She is now receiving regular treatment at Brighton Royal Children’s Hospital.

Ms Fairley said the diagnosis was a “horrible shock”, adding: “We’re completely devastated.

“To be told that your child has a life-threatening condition is the worst possible news, it’s entirely changed our lives overnight.

“She can pick up infections so quickly, so we’re constantly in hospital.”

Millie’s family are now working with blood cancer charity DKMS in a bid to encourage more people to register as donors and hopefully find her a match.

Ms Fairley said: “It’s so important that people know that they can register as donors.

“You have a chance to do something so positive.

“I feel like getting the word out has given me some power to do something good in all this.

“Please think about signing up, it could change someone’s life, maybe even my daughter’s.”

DKMS spokesperson Bronagh Hughes said: “For Millie and patients like her, a total stranger joining the register could give them their lives back.

“The process is very simple, it’s so easy to give someone a second chance.

“Joining the register only requires a quick health questionnaire and a few simple and painless mouth swabs.

“It takes 10 minutes of your time, but you could be the match that Millie, or someone else like her, is waiting for.

“If you are matched to a patient and called up to donate, nine times out of 10 you can donate through your blood, similar to donating blood platelets, and DKMS will be there to support you through the whole journey.”