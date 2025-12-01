UK manufacturing sector grows for first time in a year

The UK’s manufacturing sector returned to growth last month for the first time in more than a year, according to new figures.

The S&P Global UK manufacturing PMI survey, watched closely by economists, showed a reading of 50.2 in November, improving from 49.7 in October.

Any reading above 50 indicates that activity is growing while any score below means it is contracting.

The reading – which was the first rise since September 2024 – was in line with economist predictions.

Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “November saw further signs of recovery in the UK manufacturing sector.

“The headline PMI is back in growth territory for the first time in over a year, with output up for a second month and the trend in new business stabilising following 13 months of continual decline.

“Business optimism has also continued its recovery, rising to a nine-month high.”

The survey found that new business stabilised over the month, amid a boost from improved domestic demand.

New export business also saw recent declines slow down, delivering its strongest performance in a year.

Meanwhile, the data also showed that larger businesses helped drive the growth, with these firms reporting an increase in production volumes, while small and medium-sized companies saw another contraction.

The outlook for the manufacturing sector brightened further, with business optimism striking a nine-month high.

It found that 56% of manufacturers said they expect their own output to be stronger one year from now.

Thomas Pugh, chief economist at RSM UK, said: The increase in the PMI in November suggests that the gradual ramp up of production at JLR more than offset any concerns ahead of the Budget.

“Now that we know there won’t actually be any significant increase in taxes next year, we may get a boost in confidence in the December figures.”