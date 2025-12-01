Resident doctors in England set for five-day December strike, BMA announces

Resident doctors in England will go on strike for five consecutive days in the run-up to Christmas, the British Medical Association (BMA) has announced.

The walkout will take place from 7am on December 17 until December 22.

Dr Jack Fletcher, chairman of the BMA’s resident doctors committee, said: “With the Government failing to put forward a credible plan to fix the jobs crisis for resident doctors at the same time as pushing a real terms pay cut for them, we have no choice but to announce more strike dates.

“However, these do not need to go ahead. Gradually raising pay over a few years and some common-sense fixes to the job security of our doctors are well within the reach of this Government.

“It would ensure both the long-term strength of our healthcare workforce and spare the country the indignity of see unemployed doctors at a time patients are queuing up to even see a GP.

“This month we’ve seen the full farcical extent of the jobs crisis, with second-year doctors applying for training posts being asked to provide evidence of experience well beyond what would have previously been asked of them.

“It is precisely this sort of situation which is driving doctors away from jobs and to the picket line. But it is not too late for Government to get a grip on the situation.”

Previous resident doctor strikes took place from July 25 to 30 and November 14 to 19.

Last month’s industrial action was the 13th strike since March 2023, while the summer walkout was estimated to have cost the health service £300 million.

Last week, the BMA announced it would be balloting its resident doctor members on extending its mandate for strike action, which runs out in January.

If the vote is successful, the mandate would extend to August 2026.

The ballot will run from December 8 until February 2.