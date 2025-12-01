Post Office urges customers to send parcels before busiest day on December 8

The Post Office has urged people to organise sending their parcels ahead of the expected busiest day at its branches on December 8.

Britons are planning on sending more gifts this Christmas compared to last year – up from 20% to 33%, according to a survey for the Post Office.

The poll found that 34% of Britons consider sending Christmas parcels and cards to be an important festive tradition.

However, just 33% plan to post their gifts and cards by early to mid-December, while 8% admit to sending everything in the week leading up to Christmas.

Post Office branches can be used to collect or drop off prepaid parcels, not only with Royal Mail and Parcelforce, but Amazon, DPD, DHL and Evri in selected branches as well.

Post Office mails and parcels director Candice Ohandjanian said: “This Christmas is shaping up to be one of the busiest yet, with nearly three quarters of Brits planning to buy the same number, or even more, gifts for loved ones than last year.

“And when it comes to sending those carefully chosen presents, the local Post Office remains the main place the public rely on to ensure they arrive safely.

“Whether it’s expert advice on international shipping, help with customs forms, finding the best delivery option, or simply a convenient spot to collect or drop off parcels, Post Office is here to make Christmas sending stress-free.”