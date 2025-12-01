NHS Fife faces new discrimination claim from gender critical nurse Sandie Peggie

NHS Fife is facing further legal action from gender critical nurse Sandie Peggie as part of her ongoing employment tribunal claims against the health board.

The nurse, who works at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, Fife, was placed on special leave after transgender colleague Dr Beth Upton made an allegation of bullying and harassment, and cited concerns about “patient care”, following a dispute over use of the female changing room on December 24 2023.

A tribunal began in February after Ms Peggie originally lodged a claim against NHS Fife and Dr Beth Upton, citing the Equality Act 2010.

In August, new legal proceedings were raised against three senior managers who were witnesses in the tribunal, which was heard in Dundee.

In November, additional claims were raised against chief executive of NHS Fife, Carol Potter, and director of people and culture, David Miller.

Ms Peggie’s solicitor Margaret Gribbon announced on Monday that a new claim had been raised over the health board’s handling of an internal disciplinary process – which concluded there was “insufficient” and “no conclusive” evidence to support all the disciplinary allegations.

This was alleged to be direct discrimination because of Sandie Peggie’s “sex realist beliefs”.

Claims of victimisation were also raised against NHS Fife and chief executive Carol Potter arising from NHS Fife’s media statement on July 18, which was confirmed to be signed off by Ms Potter.

An additional claim of harassment against NHS Fife and David Miller arising from his “failure since June 2025 to provide Sandie Peggie with assurances that NHS Fife would not permit men, irrespective of their gender identity, access to female single sex workplace changing rooms”.

The claims are expected to be conjoined onto the existing claim lodged on August 6, according to Sex Matters, which is supporting Ms Peggie.

NHS Fife has been contacted for comment.