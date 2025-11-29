First suspected bluetongue outbreak in Northern Ireland under investigation

The first suspected bluetongue virus outbreak in Northern Ireland is under investigation.

The disease is believed to be affecting two cows near Bangor, Co Down.

On Saturday the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) introduced a 20km temporary control zone (TCZ) and moving susceptible species in or out of it is now prohibited.

A general licence is available that allows animals to cross the boundary if they are going directly to slaughter.

Bluetongue is an animal disease that affects livestock including cattle and sheep, as well as goats, deer and llamas.

Symptoms include a blue and swollen tongue, fever, reduced milk yield and, in the most severe cases, death.

It does not affect humans or food safety and is primarily transmitted through midges.

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir said all producers affected by the new control measures need to help limit the virus.

“While there was always a potential for bluetongue to arrive here, given its prevalence in GB and the EU, we must now do all we can to protect our livestock and limit the spread of the disease,” he said.

“That is why, as a result of the disease control framework for the virus we launched in June, Daera has moved rapidly to ensure disease control measures are put in place.”

He added: “Members of the public should be reassured the virus does not have any impact on people or food safety.

“In the face of these suspected cases, my officials are taking all the necessary steps to protect the agri-food industry.

“I urge everyone in the industry to play their part as well and especially appeal to those in the temporary control cone to follow the restrictions.”

Irish Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon said: “The news of a suspect bluetongue outbreak in Northern Ireland is unwelcome.

“My thoughts are first and foremost with the affected farm family, and those farmers in the locality who will be worried about their own herds now.

“This development has potentially serious implications. If the disease becomes established in one part of the island, it will be that much easier for it to spread, with consequences for animal health and welfare, and financial and emotional stress for farmers. ”

The suspected cases were detected by Daera’s active surveillance for the disease.

The first case of bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) in England since early March 2024 was confirmed in one sheep in Norfolk on August 26 that year, Daera said.

There are now more than 260 premises affected in England, it added.

The direct movement of all ruminants and camelids from Britain to Northern Ireland is suspended as a result.

It can resume once the UK recovers its EU-recognised disease-free status for bluetongue.

Daera’s chief veterinary officer, Brian Dooher, said the virus “is unpredictable and can spread rapidly through and between flocks and herds”.

“Colleagues have been preparing for a possible incursion of this disease and have been working closely with our colleagues in the Republic of Ireland to ensure a co-ordinated response in tackling any incursion,” he added.

“I would urge all farmers to ensure they source their animals responsibly.

“The spread of bluetongue could have a significant impact on livestock and the rural economy. Furthermore, all livestock owners should remain vigilant for signs of the disease.”

Symptoms must be reported immediately to a vet, local divisional veterinary office or the Daera helpline on 0300 200 7840.