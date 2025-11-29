Deck the paws: Dozens of dogs don Christmas jumpers for parade

More than 100 dogs dressed in Christmas jumpers for a special walkies to Buckingham Palace to show that once again Santa paws was coming to town.

The festive parade was back for a second year and is becoming a popular tradition in the capital, raising funds for two rescue dog charities.

The festive parade made sure to stop at Buckingham Palace for a pawfect group photo (Jeff Moore/PA)

The Rescue Dogs of London Christmas jumper parade walk included a best Christmas jumper competition and a group photo in front of Buckingham Palace.

It raised funds for rescue dogs at ZEM Rescues, which saves dogs from Greece, and Slaughterhouse Survivors, which saves dogs from China.

May Wong and Lulu urge Santa to stop on the parade route (Jeff Moore/PA)

May Wong, 66, who co-organised Saturday’s festivities with Teresa Keohane, said: “We wanted to celebrate them, because dogs aren’t just for Christmas but forever, and we wanted to get the message out to everyone.

“There are so many rescues who will never know what Christmas is. We need to give them a second chance.”

It was a tough competition to decide the best-dressed hound (Jeff Moore/PA)

Ms Wong’s dog, Lulu, was rescued from China around two years ago.

She said Lulu, believed to be aged around nine, was saved by activists who intercepted a truck heading to the Chinese dog meat market.

The toy poodle was “very timid” when she adopted her and would freeze every time anyone held her.

The event raised money and awareness for rescue dogs from all over the world, including China, Turkey and Greece (Jeff Moore/PA)

Ms Wong also adopted George, a street dog from Hungary, and said the pair get on “perfectly well”, adding: “George has taught Lulu that it’s going to be okay.”

Helen Lomax, 53, and her husband Graham, 49, attended the event with two of their rescue dogs, Zoe, a five-year-old poodle and bichon frise mix, and Roo, who is eight months and believed to be a Staffordshire bull terrier mix.

The couple adopted Zoe from China through an organisation called Eleventh Hour.

Santa’s own little helper Zoe took first place in the best-dressed competition (Jeff Moore/PA)

Mr Lomax, an accountant, said Zoe, who is disabled and relies on a wheelchair to move around, was hit by a car and her previous owners no longer wanted her.

He said that Zoe is “very chilled” and regularly visits a brain injury unit in Brainkind Stagenhoe Park, a neurological rehabilitation centre in Hitchin, Hertfordshire.

Organisations have given many rescue dogs, like Zoe, a second chance with new owners (Jeff Moore/PA)

Zoe, whose wheels were decorated to look like Santa’s sleigh, placed first in the International Rescue best-dressed competition.

Mrs Lomax said Roo was likely bred as a coursing dog and was dumped because she suffers from medical conditions.

“Don’t overlook the disabled dogs, because they have an incredible life,” she said.

Everyone was wrapped up warm for the walk (Jeff Moore/PA)

“There’s a lot of misconception about rescue dogs that they can’t be trained, they can be trained.”

The couple said it is important to remember the message “adopt, don’t shop”.

Everyone pulled out all the stops for the costume competition by getting into the festive spirit (Jeff Moore/PA)

Lisa Hanley, 59, from south east London, met her dog Ash two and a half years ago while she was holidaying in Turkey.

The delivery driver said she “fell in love” with Ash, who was living on the beach at the time, and made arrangements to bring him back to the UK.

“He’s been amazing since day one,” she said.

Hundreds of dogs and their humans took part, despite the weather (Jeff Moore/PA)

“He was scared of a lot of things like the stairs, the floor, the shops.

“Now, he drags me in Pets at Home.

“I couldn’t imagine not having him in my life.”

Some pups just couldn’t get enough of their day at the park (Jeff Moore/PA)

Ash wore a red Christmas jumper decorated with ribbon and a Christmas turkey, to commemorate where he was born.

Melissa Cunningham, 39, adopted her dog Bao just over a year ago when he was two.

The second event was a huge success (Jeff Moore/PA)

Bao, a French bulldog, was born at a breeders and was used as a stud before he was rescued by a charity.

The accountant said all dogs “just want to love you”, adding: “I think it’s important to rescue first.

“It might not be the perfect looking dog, but they’re still going to love and they are still going to be the companion that you want in a dog.”