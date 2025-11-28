Two away fans arrested after broken seats thrown during Villa Park disorder

Two people have been arrested after police were assaulted by away supporters during Aston Villa’s Europa League win over Swiss club Young Boys at Villa Park.

Supporters of the Bern-based side threw items, including broken seats and coins, at Villa players and police officers, with Dutch forward Donyell Malen being struck on the head.

The disorder broke out during the first half of the tie, which Villa won 2-1.

Police in riot gear deployed to deal with the disorder (Nick Potts/PA)

Officers said two away fans were arrested on suspicion of affray and assaulting a police officer.

Superintendent Paul Minor said: “We won’t tolerate violence of any kind at football matches.

“The majority of the crowd was in good spirit, but unfortunately, a small minority of away fans caused violence and disrupted the game.

“An investigation has been launched, and officers are reviewing body-worn video and CCTV from the stadium of the disorder.”

Aston Villa’s Donyell Malen reacts after being hit by an object (Joe Giddens/PA)

The violence broke out in the lower tier of the Doug Ellis Stand when Villa took the lead and dozens of police officers were deployed in riot gear.

Young Boys were fined 28,250 euros (£24,729) for similar issues involving their supporters at Manchester City two years ago and around 18,000 euros (£15,756) for the use of pyrotechnics at Celtic in February.