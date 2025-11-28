No sign of 8ft nutcracker stolen outside bar by thief caught on camera

A cocktail bar manager has said he has “no idea” why an 8ft nutcracker statue was stolen from outside the venue as the search to find it continues.

The figure was taken from outside Copper Blossom on George Street in Edinburgh city centre on Monday evening by a thief on a bicycle.

CCTV footage shows a hooded man picking up the £900 statue and almost falling off his bike while doing so, breaking one of the bar’s £350 tables in the process.

As he cycled off with the stolen soldier, it is seen bashing a bollard, with the man almost falling off his bike again.

The incident was reported to Police Scotland at around 1pm the next day.

The hooded thief, left, was caught on CCTV taking the statue (Copper Blossom/PA)

On Friday, general manager Paul Paxton said: “It has completely vanished. We’ve got the police coming to see us today so hopefully we’ll hear a little bit more about it.

“We have had some messages come in from people saying they’ve spotted him a few kilometres away from the venue.”

The festive statue, named Nolan, was twinned with fellow nutcracker Nelson, and they together formed a key part of the venue’s Christmas display.

Mr Paxton has attempted to find the statue for sale online, and said he does not know why it was stolen in the first place.

He said: “I’ve got no idea what he’ll use it for.

“I was looking at Facebook Marketplace to see if it would pop up, but no luck.”

General manager Paul Paxton stands in place of Nolan, the nutcracker stolen from outside the venue (Copper Blossom/Signature Group/PA)

The venue has said if Nolan is returned willingly, no further action will be taken.

Asked if he believes this will happen, he said: “He’s going to have to bring it back on the bike and put himself out there a bit, so I don’t think it’ll be returned.”

He added: “Some of the comments online are absolutely wild and so funny, so we’ve tried to keep it light-hearted, but also keep it professional.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1pm on Tuesday November 25, we received a report of a theft from a premises on George Street, Edinburgh.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”