Irish police issue appeal following decapitation of stag in Co Dublin

Irish police have issued an appeal for information about the decapitation of a stag in Co Dublin.

The headless body of the stag, which was part of the deer herd at Newbridge Demesne, Donabate, was found on Thursday morning, according to Fingal County Council.

In a statement, the council said the stag had been killed overnight by intruders who had broken into the park.

“The discovery was made when staff went to feed the herd of Irish red deer,” they said.

“The stag, who was eight years old, was one of two in the herd.”

Mayor of Fingal Tom O’Leary described the incident as shocking.

Gardai, along with Ireland’s National Parks and Wildlife Service are investigating the incident is believed to have happened in the early hours of Thursday.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have information about this incident to come forward.

They have also asked that anyone who was travelling in the vicinity of Newbridge Demesne between 12am and 2.30am on November 27 to contact the Garda investigation team.

In particular they wish to speak with any person who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from between 12am and 2.30am on Thursday on the following roads – R126, Cobbe’s Lane and Turvey Avenue – around Newbridge Demense to make it available to investigating Gardai.

Anyone who observed any activity in the area of the Newbridge Demesne boundary at the time and/or anyone with information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station 01 6664700, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.