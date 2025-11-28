Dumfries House ready for Christmas with ‘magical’ display of decorations

Staff have been putting the finishing touches to decorations at Dumfries House to ensure it looks “magical” for the festive season.

Around 15 Christmas trees are on show in rooms around the house, all decorated in different styles.

The property in East Ayrshire was saved for the nation in 2007 by a consortium led by the then Prince of Wales, and The King’s Foundation now has its headquarters there.

The head of hospitality at the venue said staff have worked ‘exceptionally hard’ on the decorations (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Visitors will be able to view the decorations at Christmas events including candlelit tours, and festive feasts and banquets.

Stuart Banks, who oversees the hospitality team at Dumfries House, said he enjoys ensuring the decorations look their best.

He said: “It’s a big operation. We have so many rooms in the house. I’ve not counted them, but I think there must be about 15 Christmas trees that go up, all with different styles.

Festive meals will take place at Dumfries House, with the table decorated for the season (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Every year we try and do something a little bit different around the house in the estate. It’s a process that I love.

“When the guests come here, what I’m looking for is that first impression of, ‘wow, this looks kind of other worldly, like this is magical’, and that’s what Christmas is about. It’s that kind of wow factor.

“I think our team have worked exceptionally hard this year, and they’ve had a great eye for detail.”