Dozens of homes remain without power after severe gales

Around 200 homes remain without power following severe gales overnight.

A yellow weather warning for wind issued by the Met Office expired at 11am on Friday, which covered Orkney, Shetland and western parts of the Highlands and Argyll and Bute.

Forecasters had warned of windy conditions which had the potential for disruption, along with heavy showers and hail.

They had said gusts could potentially reach 75mph.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said around 1,000 homes on the Isle of Mull were without power mid-morning on Friday, however hundreds have now been restored and the number is down to around 10 properties.

A spokesperson said 150 to 200 homes remain without power across Scotland.

They added: “We are reconnecting folk, and it is around the 200-mark across the country.

“Mull is in low double-figures, it was just under 1,000 in Mull earlier on.

“This is all relating to the forecasted high winds and lightning.”