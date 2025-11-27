Warning of disruption as 75mph gusts forecast

Winds of up to 75mph could hit parts of northern Scotland later, with people warned of possible disruption.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of strong winds which will be in force from 4pm on Thursday until 11am on Friday.

The warning covers Orkney, Shetland and western parts of the Highlands and Argyll and Bute.

Forecasters said very strong south-westerly winds will develop during Thursday evening, continuing overnight before easing from the west through Friday morning.

Gusts of 60-70mph are likely widely within the warning area, with a few places seeing gusts of more than 75mph at times.

They warned people to expect travel disruption as air and ferry services may be affected, and there may be difficult driving conditions for high-sided vehicles on some routes.

Forecasters said there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown on to sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

There is also a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, with a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.