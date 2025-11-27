Queen hopes ‘resolve to stand up to tyranny’ will help end war in Ukraine

The Queen has spoken of her hopes that the “devastating and brutal” war in Ukraine can be resolved by standing up “to tyranny”.

Camilla was speaking ahead of an awards dinner to celebrate the achievements of The Rifles, one of the Army’s key infantry regiments, at the Guildhall in the City of London on Thursday.

In her speech, Camilla, who is Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles, paid tribute to the precursors of The Rifles who served in the Crimean War in the 1850s.

Wearing a Fiona Clare red velvet evening dress, she said: “Only recently we marked the 80th anniversaries of both victory in Europe and victory over Japan.

The Queen makes a speech during the biennial Rifles awards dinner in the City of London (Kin Cheung/PA)

“During these moments of commemoration, I was fortunate to speak privately with so many of our surviving veterans who voiced a clear and unanimous plea, the path to peace must be pursued with the same vigour and determination that our Forces prepare for combat.

“It is only fitting, then, to rewind the clock 170 years, when The Rifles’ antecedents stood alongside our European allies in modern-day Ukraine.

“Let us hope, as our antecedents did then, that our resolve to stand up to tyranny in this same region can again find a resolution to anther devastating and brutal war.”

The Queen also thanked her equerry, Major Ollie Plunket, who was in attendance.

The Queen attended the event with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duchess of Edinburgh (Kin Cheung/PA)

The Rifleman has served as Camilla’s first equerry for three years and will soon be succeeded by Major Rob Treasure of the same regiment.

She said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to Major Ollie Plunket, who has been my staunch equerry for the past three years.

“He has excelled in everything he has done for me.”

Camilla attended the biennial awards dinner alongside the unit’s Royal Colonels, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Major Ollie Plunket, The Rifles, Equerry to Queen Camilla lays a wreath on her behalf during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London (Yui Mok/PA)

The Queen succeeded Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles regiment in July 2020 and is also linked to The Rifles through her late father, Major Bruce Shand, who died in 2006 aged 89.

Two Battalions of The Rifles form part of the celebrated 7th Infantry Brigade, otherwise known as the Desert Rats, with whom Major Shand served.