Police officers attacked with knife in Londonderry

Police in Northern Ireland are investigating a knife attack on officers in Londonderry as attempted murder.

One officer was stabbed in the leg and required stitches.

Police said there was an attempt to stab another officer in the torso.

Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said: “During the early hours of this morning, police were conducting enquiries in relation to a wanted person in the Collon Lane area of the city.

“One officer was speaking with a man at the property when he became aggressive, swinging out at him, and striking him to his face – resulting in a bloodied nose.

“Police attempted to arrest the suspect inside the flat, and due to his violent actions already demonstrated, it was necessary to deploy Pava spray.

“The suspect refused to show his hands, and subsequently produced a knife and attempted to stab an officer to his torso.

“Had the officer not been wearing his protective body equipment, the consequences of this attack could have been far more serious.”

Mr Singleton said while the suspect was being detained, an officer suffered a stab wound to the leg.

Mr Singleton continued: “Officers entered the kitchen area of the flat and located another man who was wanted by police in relation to breach of bail.

“When police attempted to speak with the 20-year-old, he struck out at two officers with his hand.

“Once detained, he spat on an officer’s glasses and was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.”

Both suspects remain in custody.