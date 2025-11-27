Girl, 13, accused of murder ‘seemed composed’ during psychological assessment

A 13-year-old girl accused of murdering a woman in a knife attack “seemed to enjoy” talking to a psychologist eight weeks after the killing, a jury has heard.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the teenager told the consultant she heard a voice telling her to hurt Marta Bednarczyk, who died in March after suffering more than 140 sharp force injuries.

The defendant, who cannot be named because of her age, accepts that she unlawfully killed the 43-year-old at a property in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, but denies murder, claiming diminished responsibility.

Consultant clinical psychologist Dr Tim Diggle gave evidence on Thursday, telling jurors that he had assessed the defendant and agreed with an earlier psychiatric witness that she was not suffering from an abnormality of mental functioning arising from a recognised medical condition at the time of the killing.

The trial is taking place at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court (PA Archive)

Dr Diggle, who assessed the girl for more than three hours in May, said: “She was very personable. She communicated very well… very effectively.

“She was able to give quite elaborate descriptions and she seemed to enjoy taking part in the process, enjoy having an audience.”

Asked by counsel for the Crown whether that was unusual, the expert witness replied: “Generally speaking when I assess young people they tend to be more truculent, are often notably anxious and struggle to communicate and take part in the interview.

“Her (the defendant’s) communication skills seemed very good. Both in regard of her spoken word and also non-verbal communication including things like eye contact.”

The court heard the girl gave Dr Diggle an account of the lead-up to the knife attack, telling him it felt like her “body moved on its own”.

After the stabbing, the court heard, the girl told the psychologist she “didn’t want to think I had done it” so “gave a lie to the police”.

Dr Diggle said of his assessment of the girl: “She seemed composed. She seemed thoughtful and reflective. Afterwards she seemed a little worn out.

“I offered her a break but she said she was fine. Within a very short period of time she was responding as her cheery self again.”

Details of WhatsApp messages and internet searches linked to the defendant have been read to the court, including a Google search for “How do I know if I’ve got a mental illness?”

The court heard last week how a Home Office pathologist examined Ms Bednarczyk’s body, finding wounds to her face, neck and back.

Other injuries were found on the victim’s arms and hands.

Under cross-examination from a barrister representing the defendant, Dr Diggle said he believed it was possible that the girl may have entered a “dissociative” state at the time of the killing.

He also agreed that the girl’s state at the time of the killing may have affected her ability to recall events.

The trial continues.