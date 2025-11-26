Man accused of murdering two women and raping a third appears in court

Two women allegedly killed by the same man five months apart were found in “a similar position” with one left in a largely abandoned block of flats, a court heard.

Details emerged as Simon Levy, 40, of Beaufoy Road, Tottenham, north London, appeared via videolink at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

He is accused of murdering Sheryl Wilkins, 39, who was found unresponsive in High Road, Tottenham, on August 24.

It is also alleged that he murdered Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo, 53, who was found dead at a property on the Aylesbury estate in south-east London on March 17.

Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo, 53, died in the Aylesbury Estate, south-east London, on March 17 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Prosecutor Tom Little KC told the court that Ms Valencia-Trujillo was found in a block of flats that is “very largely disused” with few residents or passers-by except security guards.

He said: “The body of the deceased was found in the early evening of March 17 2025 in a block of flats very largely disused, so it does not contain many residents nor many people passing by apart from the odd security officer who patrol the area for safety.”

It is alleged that Levy travelled to area the day before and that he killed her during the course of a sexual encounter.

Mr Little said: “The position her body was left in is similar to that of the other murder.”

Wearing a grey tracksuit and dark glasses, Levy appeared at the Old Bailey via videolink for the hearing on Wednesday.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the hearing.

Levy is also charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, non-fatal strangulation and two counts of rape against another woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in High Road, Tottenham, on January 21.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC remanded him in custody to appear at the Old Bailey for a plea and case management hearing on February 23.

Levy was not asked to enter pleas to any of the charges.