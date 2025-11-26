Live: Tax hiked and growth downgraded in unprecedented early release of Budget

The UK’s economy will grow more slowly than predicted over the next four years, according to a forecast that was published early in a Budget blunder.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecast gross domestic product would grow by 1.5% this year, an increase from its earlier 1% forecast.

But it downgraded growth in 2026 from 1.9% to 1.4%, in 2027 from 1.8% to 1.5%, in 2028 from 1.7% to 1.5% and in 2029 from 1.8% to 1.5%.

1.09pm

Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivering her Budget in the House of Commons – after an unprecedented leak of the OBR forecasts meant details were released early (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

1.07pm

MPs were told Northern Ireland will receive £370 million through the Barnett formula, while Wales will get £505 million, and £820 million will be allocated to Scotland.

Low-carbon technologies in Grangemouth, where an oil refinery closed earlier this year, will receive £14 million backing, Rachel Reeves said as she set out her Budget pitch for Scottish industry.

Turning to Northern Ireland, Ms Reeves unveiled plans for £17 million “to support businesses and strengthen the UK internal market and backing advanced manufacturing through the Northern Ireland enhanced investment zone”.

1.04pm

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said she will ask the Office for Budget Responsibility to assess whether she is meeting her fiscal rules just once a year, in the autumn budget, rather than twice a year.

1.02pm

A comparison of the Government’s projected spending on welfare from different forecasts has been published:

1pm

Inflation and unemployment are set to be higher than expected in 2025 and 2026, according to leaked forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility.

It came as the UK’s official forecaster also reported that economic growth will be weaker than expected from 2026 to the end of the current Labour government, as the tax burden on the economy continues to rise.

Nevertheless, the OBR said the UK economy is set to grow by 1.5% in 2025, in an upgrade from its previous prediction of 1% from its March outlook.

However, this is set to slow to 1.4% next year. The forecaster had previously predicted a reading of 1.9% for the year.

Meanwhile, the OBR said UK inflation is set to be 3.5% for this year, up from a previous projection of 3.2%.

It also increased its inflation prediction for next year to 2.5% from 2.1%, although it still expects this to slow to the 2% target level by 2027.

The OBR also highlighted that the tax burden on the economy will hit record levels by the end of the Labour government.

The UK’s tax-to-GDP ration is on track to strike a record high of 38.3% of GDP by 2030-31.

12.53pm

Rachel Reeves announced that £8,000 of the £20,000 tax-free ISA allowance must be invested in stocks and shares, capping the annual cash ISA allowance at £12,000, except for those who are over 65.

12.52pm

Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivering her Budget in the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

12.50pm

Chancellor Rachel Reeves insisted forecasts were “the Tories’ legacy, not Britain’s destiny” after the Office for Budget Responsibility lowered its expectations for productivity growth by 0.3 percentage points.

12.48pm

The amount of headroom against the Government’s targets will double to £21.7 billion, Chancellor Rachel Reeves told the Commons.

She told MPs: “I said there would be no return to austerity, and I meant it.

“This Budget will maintain our investment in our economy and our National Health Service. I said I would cut the cost of living, and I meant it. This Budget will bring down inflation and provide immediate relief for families. I said that I would cut debt and borrowing, and I meant it.

“Because of this Budget, borrowing will fall as a share of GDP in every year of the forecast, our Net Financial Debt will be lower by the end of the forecast than it is today, and I will more than double the headroom against our stability rule to £21.7 billion – meeting our stability rule and meeting it a year early.

“These are my choices. Not austerity. Not reckless borrowing. Not turning a blind eye to unfairness. My choice is a Budget for fair taxes, strong public services, and a stable economy. That is the Labour choice.”

12.47pm

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is now delivering her Budget in the House of Commons.

She said that because of her Budget “borrowing will fall as a share of GDP in every year of this forecast” and the amount of headroom against the Government’s targets will double to £21.7 billion, “meeting our stability rule and meeting it a year early”.

12.37pm

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the unprecedented pre-Budget publication of the Office for Budget Responsibility’s document was “deeply disappointing and a serious error on their part”.

12.36pm

Drivers of battery electric cars will be hit by a 3p-per-mile tax from April 2028, with the charge to rise annually with inflation, according to the OBR.

12.27pm

National Insurance will be charged on salary-sacrificed pension contributions above an annual £2,000 threshold from April 2029, raising £4.7 billion, the Office for Budget Responsibility said.

12.28pm

The OBR has released figures on how the CPI inflation measure is expected to change between now and 2029

12.24pm

The Office for Budget Responsibility has apologised and launched an investigation after its economic and fiscal outlook document was published early ahead of the Budget, describing it as a “technical error”.

The OBR said in a statement: “A link to our economic and fiscal outlook document went live on our website too early this morning. It has been removed.

“We apologise for this technical error and have initiated an investigation into how this happened.

Screen grab taken from the website of the Office for Budget Responsibility showing their economic and fiscal document, which was published before Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers her Budget, despite normally releasing it afterwards by convention (obr.uk/PA)

“We will be reporting to our oversight board, the Treasury, and the Commons Treasury Committee on how this happened, and we will make sure this does not happen again.

“Our economic and fiscal outlook and supporting documents will be released when the Chancellor has finished her speech.”

12.21pm

A high-value council tax surcharge on properties worth over £2 million is set to raise £0.4 billion in 2029-30, according to the OBR.

12.21pm

Debt is set to rise from 95% of GDP this year to 96.1% by the end of the decade, according to Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts.

The amount of headroom the Government has against its borrowing rules will widen to £22 billion in 2029-30, according to the latest forecast from the OBR, which is £12 billion more than in March.

12.18pm

This interactive graphic shows the Budget 2025 GDP forecast

12.17pm

12.16pm

Here is a screen grab taken from the website of the Office for Budget Responsibility showing their economic and fiscal document, which was published before Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers her Budget, despite normally releasing it afterwards by convention.

Screen grab taken from the website of the Office for Budget Responsibility (obr.uk/PA)

12.14pm

Rachel Reeves will retain the 5p cut in fuel duty until September 2026, when it will be reversed through a staggered approach, according to the OBR.

12.14pm

The OBR said the freeze in tax thresholds would result in 780,000 more basic-rate, 920,000 more higher-rate and 4,000 more additional-rate income tax payers in 2029/30.

12.10pm

The two-child benefit cap is being removed at an estimated cost of £3 billion by 2029-30, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.

12.06pm

Rachel Reeves’ Budget will extend the existing freezes to personal tax thresholds for another three years until 2030-31, the Office for Budget Responsibility’s published forecast document shows.

12.04pm

The Office for Budget Responsibility has increased its forecast for economic growth this year from 1% to 1.5% but downgraded its forecasts for the following four years.

12.03pm

The Government’s independent spending watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility has published its economic and fiscal document before Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers her Budget, despite normally releasing it afterwards by convention.

12.02pm

The Metropolitan Police said they had made “several arrests” after farmers drove their tractors to a Budget day protest in central London in defiance of restrictions on bringing agricultural machinery to the demonstration.

12pm

Farmers brought their tractors to London to protest over a number of measures, including inheritance tax changes.