It’s not a drill: Sophie takes charge on visit to Oxford workshop

The Duchess of Edinburgh showed off her drilling skills on a visit to Oxford.

Sophie took charge of a heavy duty power tool as she visited RAW Workshop in Blackbird Leys on Wednesday.

Sophie is helped by 15-year-old student Alfie during her visit to the RAW Workshop (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Sophie was pictured holding the Makita drill aloft before having a go herself, guided by 15-year-old student Alfie.

The organisation is Europe’s largest social enterprise and designs and manufactures high-quality indoor and outdoor commercial furniture.

The duchess toured the workshop, meeting the team from RAW Potential – the company’s youth work charity – as she heard about their education services and met students at their work benches.

Sophie visited a workshop in Oxford (Gareth Fuller/PA)

She also learned about the organisation’s Harvesting model which refurbishes and recycles clients’ existing furniture.

More than 85% of RAW employees have faced disadvantage, prejudice or barriers to work such as homelessness, addiction and mental health issues.

Sophie also visited the Windale Community Hub in Blackbird Leys, and Ronald McDonald House in the city’s John Radcliffe Hospital.

Sophie talked to people using the Windale Community Hub in Oxford (Gareth Fuller/PA)

She helped pack hampers and enjoyed a hot drink in a takeaway cup as she sat next to and chatted to those using the Windale community space.