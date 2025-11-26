Freeze to income tax thresholds extended to 2031 – what does it mean for me?

A freeze on income tax thresholds has been extended to the 2030-2031 tax year, a move which is set to raise £7.6 billion in revenue by 2030 and increase the number of UK taxpayers.

It means the current income tax bands will stay as they are until April 2031 for taxpayers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Scotland’s income tax bands are set by the Scottish government.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves poses outside 11 Downing Street (PA)

In the past, thresholds were increased each year in line with Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation, therefore better reflecting the rising cost of living.

But most thresholds have been held at their 2022-23 levels until April 2028 – and this has been extended for another three years.

– Why has the Chancellor extended the freeze on tax bands?

Extending the freeze means that more people will be affected by so-called “fiscal drag”.

This happens when thresholds are not adjusted for inflation, so more taxpayers are dragged into a higher tax bracket when they get a pay rise.

The freeze to income tax thresholds is expected to raise £7.6 billion in revenues for the Government in the 2029-30 tax year.

Coupled with an extension to freezing the national insurance contributions (NICs) secondary threshold, revenues rise to £8.3 billion.

Opting for this change, as opposed to increasing income tax rates, means the Chancellor may have avoided breaking a Labour manifesto pledge not to raise taxes for working people.

– What does it mean for the personal allowance?

Someone who earns less than £12,570 a year qualifies for the personal allowance, meaning they do not have to pay income tax up to that amount.

Meanwhile, the minimum wage will increase to £12.72 an hour next April, for eligible workers aged 21 and over.

Keeping the allowance the same until 2031 means that more part-time minimum wage workers will be pulled into paying some income tax on their earnings.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimates that 780,000 more people will be brought into paying income tax in 2029-30, largely as a result of the extensions to the freezes.

– What does it mean for higher rate taxpayers?

Freezing the thresholds for longer means that more people will be dragged into paying a higher rate of tax.

The tax rate rises from 20% to 40% for annual income over £50,271.

The OBR estimates that 920,000 more people will be pulled into the higher tax rate in 2029-30.

And it is nearly five million more than there would have been had their been no freezes to thresholds at all.

Furthermore, about 4,000 more taxpayers will be moved into the additional tax rate – which is 45% on earnings over £125,140 – according to the OBR.