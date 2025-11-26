Fourth person charged under Terrorism Act over Palestine Action ban protest

A fourth person has been charged in connection with alleged offences under the Terrorism Act after a protest in Edinburgh in support of Palestine Action.

Defend Our Juries held demonstrations in 18 towns and cities between November 18 and 29 in support of lifting the ban on Palestine Action, with protests in Nottingham, Gloucester, Truro, Northampton, Oxford, Leeds, Newcastle, Cardiff, Aberystwyth and Edinburgh.

In Edinburgh on November 18, dozens of activists gathered in the rain outside Queen Elizabeth House, the UK Government’s hub in Scotland.

Police said on Wednesday that a second man has been charged in connection with alleged offences under the Terrorism Act.

It comes after police said on Tuesday that two women and a man had been charged.

Police said that investigations are continuing and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.