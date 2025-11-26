Driver admits ‘act of calculated violence’ at Liverpool victory parade

Paul Doyle carried out an act of “calculated violence” when he drove into more than 100 Liverpool fans at the Premier League victory parade, prosecutors said.

The 54-year-old sobbed in court when he changed his pleas to admit 31 offences on Wednesday, as his trial was about to be opened to a jury.

Merseyside Police said Doyle’s seven minutes of dangerous driving on May 26 led to his car colliding with 100 men, women and children, causing serious injuries and trapping people underneath his Ford Galaxy Titanium, and it was only by “sheer luck” no-one was killed.

Doyle appeared to be shaking and was barely audible at times as he admitted dangerous driving, affray, 17 charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent, and three counts of wounding with intent at Liverpool Crown Court.

He had previously denied the offences, which relate to 29 victims aged between six months and 77.

It is understood the prosecution case would have been that Doyle lost his temper as he drove down Dale Street and into Water Street as crowds left the waterfront to make their way home from the parade.

He was in the city to collect a friend and his family from the celebrations, it is understood.

Chief Crown prosecutor Sarah Hammond said: “By entering guilty pleas, Doyle has finally accepted that he intentionally drove into crowds of innocent people during Liverpool FC’s victory parade.

“Dashcam footage from Doyle’s vehicle shows that as he approached Dale Street and Water Street, he became increasingly agitated by the crowds. Rather than wait for them to pass, he deliberately drove at them, forcing his way through.

“Driving a vehicle into a crowd is an act of calculated violence. This was not a momentary lapse by Paul Doyle – it was a choice he made that day and it turned celebration into mayhem.”

Merseyside Police Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald said: “Thousands of people had gathered in the city to watch the Liverpool FC parade and it is only by sheer luck that nobody was killed because of Doyle’s reckless actions.

“In just seven minutes his dangerous driving meant that his car collided with more than 100 people, including children, in some cases trapping people underneath and causing serious injuries.”

Sending Doyle down from the dock after a 25-minute hearing, Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC said: “It is inevitable there will be a custodial sentence of some length and you should prepare yourself for that inevitability.”

The incident occurred as the streets were packed with fans celebrating Liverpool’s league title win (PA)

The defendant is due to return to court for a two-day sentencing hearing on December 15.

Doyle was arrested at the scene on Water Street just after 6pm and charged later that week.

The youngest victim was six-month-old Teddy Eveson, whose parents later told media he was thrown about 15 feet down the road in his pram when the crash happened.

Doyle, of Croxteth, Liverpool, admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to the baby.

Five other children, who Doyle either injured or attempted to injure, cannot be named for legal reasons.

The defendant, reportedly a former Royal Marine, was in tears at a number of pre-trial hearings when he appeared over videolink from prison.

He was supported in court by family members.

Thousands of Liverpool fans were in the city on the day of Doyle’s attack to watch the parade, which started at 2.30pm and travelled 15km before entering the city centre.

The team bus had travelled down The Strand, which passes the end of Water Street, before the incident and the parade was coming to a close, with supporters heading home.

In May, Merseyside Police said they believed the driver had followed an ambulance on to Water Street after a road block was temporarily lifted for crews to attend to a person having a heart attack.