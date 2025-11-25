Zelensky and Starmer discuss next steps in effort to find Ukraine peace deal

Sir Keir Starmer and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on Tuesday ahead of a meeting of the “coalition of the willing” nations.

The Prime Minister will host the call with countries prepared to offer support to Ukraine as efforts continued to find a peace deal to end the war with Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

The bombardment of Ukraine continued overnight, with strikes causing at least six fatalities and knocking out water and electricity in parts of the capital Kyiv.

Ukraine’s forces also carried out a drone attack in Russia’s Rostov region, reportedly killing three people and injuring eight.

The attacks followed talks between US and Ukraine representatives in Geneva over the weekend about the peace plan which had been set out by Donald Trump’s administration following discussions with Russia.

Ukraine and its European allies had pushed back against the 28-point plan which contained significant concessions to Moscow.

Mr Zelensky said he had a “good and very productive” conversation with Sir Keir on Tuesday.

He said: “I thanked the Prime Minister for the condolences he expressed to the Ukrainian people.

“Last night, Russia launched another attack – at a time when Ukraine, together with America, Europe, and many others around the world, are working virtually around the clock to stop the bloodshed.

“Following the meetings in Geneva, we see many prospects that can make the path to peace real. There are solid results, and much work still lies ahead.

“Today, a meeting of the coalition of the willing will take place. We have co-ordinated our positions and the priority issues for discussion, as well as some of our next steps and contacts.”

Meanwhile US army secretary Dan Driscoll met Russian officials for several hours in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments after the talks with Ukraine in Geneva.

Mr Zelensky is expected to travel to Washington before the end of November “to complete final steps and make a deal with President Trump”, senior Ukrainian official Rustem Umerov said.