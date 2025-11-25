William hails young marine conservationists on visit to Colwyn Bay

The Prince of Wales thanked young marine conservationists for raising awareness about the importance of Wales’ beaches after meeting them on the sands.

William travelled to Colwyn Bay in north Wales to learn about the work of the Marine Conservation Society’s (MCS) Youth Ocean Network who have been publicising the wildlife-rich coastline to their peers.

In bright winter sunshine the prince chatted with young volunteers and Gareth Cunnigham, the MCS’s director of conservation and policy.

Members were involved in the society’s Hiraeth Yn Y Mor project, which concluded in March 2025 (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

After walking along a stretch of beach near the town centre he visited a nearby restaurant and told a group from MCS’s two-year Hiraeth Yn Y Mor (Longing for the Sea) project which concluded in March: “I know it’s difficult to keep interest in marine things, well done for keeping going.”

The initiative saw young people working with north Wales coastal communities in Prestatyn, Rhyl and Kinmel Bay to increase their understanding of the benefits of the sea, improve the sustainable management of the local marine heritage, and promote the health and wellbeing benefits of connecting with our ocean.

Mr Cunningham said later about William: “There was proper engagement – you could see he was really passionate about the project and encouraging us to do more as well.”

William heard from young conservationists about what they learnt through their work on the project and the importance of ocean literacy and spending time by the sea for mental wellbeing (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Speaking about the significance of the waters off Colwyn Bay, he added: “The whole bay here is globally important for sea birds, it is a really important bit of coastline, but it’s about how we regenerate the sea, and how do we do that with people’s engagement?

“So it’s starting to bring back oysters and other species, that will clean up the water, but also doing it in a way that will help people’s health, their engagement, their wellbeing and their livelihoods as well.”