Rollout of ‘simple’ genetic test to help prevent deafness in babies in Scotland

A “simple” genetic test for newborn babies that will help prevent deafness caused by a common antibiotic is to be rolled out across Scotland, it has been announced.

The test can show whether an infant is susceptible to hearing loss as a result of an antibiotic named Gentamicin.

Doctors often prescribe Gentamicin to babies showing signs of serious infection such as sepsis – and in most cases this is safe and effective.

However, for a small number of infants who carry a specific genetic variant, the drug can cause permanent hearing loss.

The “innovative” new procedure uses a rapid cheek swab and NHS Scotland said it can establish whether a child carries the variant in just 26 minutes, enabling their clinician to prescribe an equally effective alternative drug.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “This test will have a life-changing impact on newborn babies in Scotland as we roll it out across the country through our accelerated national innovation adoption pathway, resulting in improved health outcomes and a better quality of life.

“This exceptional programme demonstrates the transformative potential of scientific and technological innovation, and our commitment to delivering the ambitions set out in our Programme for Government and the NHS Scotland operational improvement plan.”

NHS Scotland said the test will help make the best use of its resources, by reducing hospital stays, easing pressure on services and avoiding the long-term costs associated with hearing loss.

Piloted and implemented in Manchester, the test has already been successfully introduced in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHS GGC).

It is due to be rolled out across all NHS Scotland health boards with neonatal units over the next 18 months – which will make NHS Scotland the first health service in the UK to introduce the test nationwide.

Dr Helen McDevitt, consultant neonatologist with NHS GGC, said: “National rollout of this innovative point of care genetic test will prevent deafness in a significant number of susceptible newborn infants each year in Scotland.

“Patient care will be improved immeasurably by enhancing the safety of current antibiotic treatments.

“It’s exciting that Scotland is at the forefront of developing precision medicine from birth onwards.”

Ryan Cooper, point of contact lead in National Services Scotland, said: “This simple and gentle test gives us the ability to protect babies from avoidable harm and hearing loss right from the very start of their lives.

“This aims to not only safeguard their quality of life but give their families and loved ones peace of mind.

“By identifying those at risk within minutes of birth, we can make safer treatment choices and give every child the best chance to grow, learn and thrive without the challenges that hearing loss can bring.”