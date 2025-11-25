Primary school Christmas show cancelled after ‘racist’ online abuse

A primary school in Inverness has cancelled its Christmas show after receiving “racist and abusive messages” online.

Cauldeen Primary School had planned to stage a production of Gimme, Gimme, Gimme featuring a scene about refugee children caught up in the Syrian conflict, the Press and Journal newspaper reported.

Highland Council said that the school, in Mackay Road, has now changed its plans following “negative feedback” online.

Classes will now take part in other “festive learning” opportunities instead of a Christmas show.

Police said they have received a report of threatening and abusive online communications and are investigating.

It comes amid tensions in the city after the UK Government announced plans to house about 300 male asylum seekers at Cameron Barracks, an army barracks in the city.

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “Following negative feedback on social media, including racist and abusive messages – some of which were directed at the school and staff – the school has made the wellbeing of staff and pupils its main priority.

“Instead of a Christmas show, classes will enjoy other festive learning activities in school.

“Under devolved school management, decisions like this are an operational matter for the school.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On the morning of Friday November 21 2025, we received a report of threatening and abusive communications online. Inquiries are ongoing.”