Plaid Cymru accuses First Minister of having ‘no influence’ on UK Government

The Welsh First Minister has been accused of having no influence on her Labour colleagues in Westminster.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, the leader of Plaid Cymru, said Baroness Eluned Morgan had failed to secure a good deal for Wales ahead of the Budget on Wednesday.

His party has called on the UK Government to introduce a tax on extreme wealth, devolve management of the Crown Estate in Wales and reclassify the HS2 rail project, so Wales receives consequential funding.

Wales First Minister Eluned Morgan (Liam McBurney/PA)

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday, Mr ap Iorwerth said: “Over the last few weeks, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s a pantomime, not a budget that we’re expecting from Rachel Reeves tomorrow.

“It’s ‘oh yes she will’ one minute and ‘oh no she won’t’ the next, and it’s all denting this UK Government’s credibility.

“As for Wales, ‘oh yes we are’ set to be short-changed again.”

“This First Minister clearly has no influence on her Labour colleagues at Westminster and misery is what those two Labour governments are inflicting on the people of Wales week after week,” he said.

“And if she wants to be seen to stand up for Wales, the First Minister really has to say it as it is to Keir Starmer.

“That’s what you’ll get under new leadership under Plaid Cymru, a government that doesn’t have to run its lines past its bosses in London.

“I believe the First Minister has no vision of what is right for Wales ahead of this budget.”

Lady Morgan said: “I have listed a whole raft of things where I think we should be looking for support from the Chancellor for people within Wales… And we have been making those representations.

“I am really concerned about people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, I do think it’s impacting on people, I think they’re struggling… I’d like to see something on that.

“I do think it is important also that we see support for the lowest paid in our communities – that is what we stand for as a Labour Party.”

“You talk about misery, I’ll tell you what, they weren’t miserable in Anglesey when we announced (the Wylfa nuclear plant), they were celebrating,” she said.

“They were looking forward to a future full of hope, something that you are not offering.

“We do have a vision for Wales, it’s a vision that lifts people up, that encourages people to make the most of themselves.”