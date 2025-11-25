London warehouse engulfed in flames may contain fireworks, firefighters warn

Fireworks may be stored inside a west London warehouse engulfed in flames, emergency services have warned as a major incident has been declared.

Around 150 firefighters and 25 fire engines are battling the fire in a two-storey structure consisting of a warehouse and retail space on Bridge Road in Southall, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said on Tuesday.

Around three-quarters of the building is currently alight and a nearby school and block of flats have been evacuated as a safety precaution, the LFB added.

“A major incident has been declared as firefighters tackle the fire on Bridge Street, Southall,” assistant commissioner Pat Goulbourne, the brigade’s incident commander said.

“This decision has been taken due to the suspected presence of fireworks and cylinders being stored within the structure.”

Crews from Southall, Heston, Ealing and surrounding fire stations are responding to the incident, the LFB added.

Three turntable ladders had previously been deployed to allow crews to fight the fire from height, but firefighters have now withdrawn for safety reasons.

“All firefighters have withdrawn to a safe distance and are now fighting the fire from a greater distance to ensure crew safety,” Ms Goulbourne said.

“Firefighters are working hard to bring this fire safely under control.

Crews from Southall, Heston, Ealing and surrounding fire stations are responding to the incident (London Fire Brigade/PA)

“Due to the complex nature of the site, and the size of the fire, this will be a protracted incident with crews continuing firefighting operations through the day,” Ms Goulbourne added.

“We have helped evacuate a nearby school and block of flats, as a safety precaution.

“The fire is producing a large amount of smoke, with the plume visible across west London.

“Residents in the immediate area are advised to keep doors and windows closed as crews respond.

“Traffic in the local area will be heavily impacted, and people should avoid the area if possible.”

First reports of the fire were received at 8.55am, the LFB said.

The brigade’s control officers have since taken around 60 calls reporting the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, the LFB added.