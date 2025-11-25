Firefighters battling large blaze at west London warehouse

Around 150 firefighters are battling a large fire at a warehouse in west London, with smoke plumes visible across the area, emergency services have said.

The blaze is located in a two-storey structure consisting of a warehouse and retail space on Bridge Road in Southall, with three-quarters of the building currently alight, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said on Tuesday.

Crews from Southall, Heston, Ealing and surrounding fire stations are responding to the incident, and a total of 25 fire engines are currently at the scene, LFB added.

Three turntable ladders have been deployed to allow crews to fight the fire from height.

“Residents in the local area are advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the large amount of smoke being produced by the incident,” a spokesperson for LFB said.

“Traffic in the area will also be impacted as crews respond.”

First reports of the fire were received at 8.55am, LFB said.

The brigade’s control officers have since taken about 60 calls reporting the fire.

“This will be a protracted incident with crews carrying out firefighting operations throughout the day,” the brigade said in a post on X.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, LFB added.