Father Ted writer Graham Linehan cleared of harassing transgender activist

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan has been cleared of harassing a transgender activist on social media but found guilty of criminal damage of their mobile phone outside a conference in London last year.

The 57-year-old flew in from Arizona to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in person on Tuesday where judgment was delivered by District Judge Briony Clarke.

Linehan denied harassing Sonia Brooks on social media between October 11 and October 27 last year, and a charge of criminal damage of their mobile phone on October 19 last year outside the Battle of Ideas conference in Westminster.

The trial heard that Brooks had begun taking photographs of delegates at the event during a speech by Fiona McAnena, director of campaigns at Sex Matters.

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan denied the charges (Ben Whitley/PA)

Outside the event, the activist asked Linehan: “Why do you think it is acceptable to call teenagers domestic terrorists?”

In response, the court heard that Linehan had called Brooks a “sissy porn-watching scumbag”, a “groomer” and a “disgusting incel”, with the complainant responding: “You’re the incel, you’re divorced.”

Prosecutor Julia Faure Walker told the court that Linehan had written “repeated, abusive, unreasonable” social media posts about Brooks, who he referred to as Tarquin.

The comedy writer, who has well-publicised strong views on gender issues, said his “life was made hell” by trans activists, adding that the complainant was a “young soldier in the trans activist army”.

The writer added: “He was misogynistic, he was abusive, he was snide.

“He depended on his anonymity to get close to people and hurt them, and I wanted to destroy that anonymity.”