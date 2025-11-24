Starmer dishes up as more free school meals set to be rolled out

The Prime Minister dished up meals to children as he visited their primary school and said the rolling out of free school meals to more youngsters will help drive down poverty.

Sir Keir Starmer joined children who were reading books of animal poetry in a classroom at Welland Academy in Peterborough before going through to the dining hall and speaking to kitchen staff.

He then served up meatballs in tomato sauce with pasta, salad and garlic bread to children sitting around a table, together with Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson who helped serve the meals.

Sir Keir said in an interview afterwards: “We’re focusing on free school meals today which we’re rolling out for all children whose families are on universal credit.

The Prime Minister visited Welland Academy in Peterborough (Joe Giddens/ PA)

“That’s half a million children more on free school meals.

“That will make a massive difference because for some children that’ll be the only or best meal of the day.

“But also… it’s not just a meal, it’s an opportunity, because children with a decent meal inside them will learn better. So this is about driving down on child poverty.”

The changes are due to come into force in September 2026 as part of a pledge to bring down child poverty levels.

Sir Keir also read with pupils during his visit to the school in Peterborough (Joe Giddens/ PA)

It comes as the Chancellor is expected to scrap the two-child benefit cap in her Budget on Wednesday and as Sir Keir’s child poverty strategy is due to be published in the coming weeks.

During his visit, Sir Keir told a seven-year-old girl who said that her Christmas tree was up that they do not put their’s up yet because of his daughter’s birthday.

“You’ve got your tree up already? We don’t put our tree up… my daughter’s birthday is today, so we never put our Christmas tree up… (before).”

In the dining hall he told a boy, who appeared to ask about his job: “It’s got a few challenges, yes, it’s a bit harder than dishing up school dinners.”