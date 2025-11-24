PM hopeful of ‘right outcome’ on Ukraine ahead of coalition of the willing talks

Sir Keir Starmer will host talks with the coalition of the willing on the Ukraine peace plan after hailing “significant progress” but acknowledging there was “more work to do” to end Russia’s war.

Downing Street said efforts over the weekend between the US and Kyiv to broker a truce with Moscow marked a “major step” but conceded there were “outstanding issues” to be resolved.

The Prime Minister and other western leaders had earlier pushed back against an original peace proposal, raising concerns about the prospect of a cap on Ukraine’s armed forces and land being ceded to Russia.

But following a weekend of intensive talks in Geneva, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said “tremendous” progress had been made, though details of any changes to the initial draft have not yet been made public.

Asked whether he was hopeful of progress being made, Sir Keir told broadcasters on Monday: “Talks in Geneva are ongoing, and we are making progress, and that is a good thing.

“Everybody is absolutely focused on what we need to get out of this, and that is a just and lasting peace.

“Both of those words matter. It’s got to be just, and obviously matters for Ukraine have to be determined by Ukraine, but it’s also got to be lasting and it’s got to endure.

“So that’s the focus. There’s more work to do. As you know, along with President Macron, I’ve been leading the coalition of the willing, which is a group of countries that have put in place support for Ukraine, particularly capability, and I’m now planning that we will meet virtually tomorrow.

“So we will host a coalition of willing call to further discuss the progress that is being made, and I hope, can be made, towards the thing that matters above all else, which is a just and lasting peace, which matters for Ukraine, but it also matters for all of us, because the conflict in Ukraine has had a direct impact here in the United Kingdom.

“So progress, yes, more work to do, but we’ve all got our sleeves rolled up, ready to put in those hard yards, hopefully to get to the right outcome.”

Sir Keir has been heading up coalition of the willing talks with French President Emmanuel Macron (Leon Neal/PA)

Asked whether there was deep disagreement between Washington and Europe over the proposed peace plan, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said earlier on Monday: “The Prime Minister obviously welcomes the significant progress made at yesterday’s meetings between the US and Ukraine in Geneva.

“As the US-Ukraine joint statement makes clear, yesterday’s talks were a major step towards a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. We welcome the significant efforts of President Trump and Zelensky and their teams to get to this point.

“Of course, there are some outstanding issues, but as both countries have set out, intensive work on the peace plan will continue in the coming days and weeks. You can expect the Prime Minister to continue his engagement with world leaders this week.”