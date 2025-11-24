Homes evacuated after car crashes into gas substation

Several properties have been evacuated after a car crashed into a gas substation in West Sussex.

Residents from six flats and one house were transferred to a church hall after the crash on Pagham Road, Pagham.

A 100-metre evacuation was put in place and people have been advised to avoid the area while emergency services attend the incident.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue service said on X: “We are currently dealing with a road traffic incident – a car has crashed into a gas substation in Pagham Road.

“A 100 metre evacuation is taking place as a safety precaution. We have three crews in attendance. Avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.

“People are being transferred to Pagham Church Hall. Please avoid the area.”