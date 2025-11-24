Government must make ‘hard choices and change course’, CBI boss to say

The Government must “change course” and avoid inflicting more cost pressure on UK firms at Wednesday’s Budget, the boss of the UK’s largest business group will warn.

CBI boss Rain Newton-Smith will tell ministers and business leaders that firms are concerned the UK could “risk getting locked in a stop-start economy”.

She is also set to encourage the Government to make “hard choices” and avoid “death by a thousand taxes”.

Ms Newton-Smith, chief executive officer of the group, will spread the message in her speech at the CBI’s annual conference in central London on Monday, which will also see speeches from Business Secretary Peter Kyle and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch.

The event comes two days before Chancellor Rachel Reeves will reveal the Government’s latest tax and spending plans in her autumn Budget.

On Monday, the trade body boss will specifically call for action on business energy costs and the Employment Rights Bill.

Initial measures linked to the Bill, such as day one paternity leave and changes to statutory sick leave, are due to come into force in April next year.

Further measures, such as banning unfair zero hours contracts, are expected to be introduced in 2027.

However, the Bill has faced criticism from employers over increases in business costs and complexity.

Ms Newton-Smith said the legislation is “damaging” and called for a change in direction from the Government.

In the speech, she will also say: “Right now, we have a government who say they want growth. Well business wants growth too.

“And the truth is – only business can deliver it. But to do that, we need one thing from this government and we need it now – stability.”

The conference comes amid a backdrop of caution among businesses and consumers ahead of the Budget.

Fresh economic data on Friday showed that UK private sector activity slowed earlier in November as firms held off spending ahead of the Budget.