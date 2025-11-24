Defence firm could look at employing some Mossmorran workers, Alexander says

A defence firm could be open to employing Mossmorran workers following the planned closure of the site, the Scottish Secretary has said.

Douglas Alexander said Monday’s meeting with the Scottish Government, Fife Council, trade unions and local employers to find alternative futures for the workers was “constructive”.

More than 400 people are at risk of losing their job after ExxonMobil bosses announced the Fife ethylene plant would close in February.

Mr Alexander said defence firm Babcock signalled a willingness to look at recruiting workers from the site.

Some 400 workers are set to be impacted by the Mossmorran closure (Rachel Keenan/PA)

He said: “Today was a constructive and purposeful discussion: it was the ‘Team Scotland’ approach the workforce deserve. I was grateful to Fife Council for convening the meeting to discuss the closure of the plant.

“The council brought together the UK Government, Scottish Government, Fife College, trade unions and major Fife employers.

“I confirmed that I have raised with the UK Government’s Office for Investment my goal that it would help broker any possible buyer for the Mossmorran facility.

“The Mossmorran plant and its operation was, rightly, the focus of our discussion at this time.

“But I also welcome Babcock’s willingness to explore whether, in time and if required, they could employ some of the skilled workers from Mossmorran.”

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes will visit Mossmorran on Tuesday to meet with unions and workers.

Last week, she said it was “crucial” for Labour ministers at Westminster to “consider what more they can do for the workers at the plant and take urgent action”.

The Scottish Secretary said workers deserved “unity rather than political squabbles between governments”.

Ms Forbes said “any reports of conflict” between the UK Government and the Scottish Government “does a disservice to the workers”.

Kate Forbes played down tensions between the Scottish and UK Government (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Forbes insisted it was the UK Government that has not only the “levers for an industrial intervention” – as happened with the Scunthorpe steel plant – but also the ability to take “urgent action to address the high cost of energy”.

High supply costs had been cited by bosses at ExxonMobil as one of the reasons why the company felt there was no longer a “competitive future for the site”.

Mr Alexander said there had not been any “serious commercial offer” for the Mossmorran site which could keep it open.

Speaking about the plant, Mr Alexander said: “It was due to have a lifespan of about 20 years, it has now operated for 40 years.

“It has been losing £1 million a month and it has been making losses for five years.”

Ms Forbes said: “The Scottish Government’s priority is to secure a future for the workers at Mossmorran.

“Our approach has been to work at pace to protect the workforce and consider any actions that we could take to mitigate the impact of this decision on the local economy.

“Any reports of conflict between the UK Government and the Scottish Government on the process to achieve that does a disservice to the workers.

“The UK Government holds both the levers for an industrial intervention as we have seen in England and Wales and the ability to take urgent action to address the high cost of energy.

“The Scottish Government will participate in the UK Government’s suggested process and will attend the meeting organised by the Secretary of State for Scotland and Fife Council today (Monday).

“The Deputy First Minister looks forward to visiting Mossmorran tomorrow and meeting with both workers and trade unions.”