Woman named as 13-year-old bailed in murder probe

A woman whose death has sparked a murder investigation has been named by police.

Sarah Forrester, 55, died following an incident at a house in Baydon Close, Moredon, Swindon, on Friday evening.

A 13-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been released on police bail.

Wiltshire Police said officers responded to reports of disorder at the mid-terrace property.

When they arrived they found Ms Forrester not breathing and she was declared dead at the scene.

A heightened police presence remains in the area while inquiries are carried out.

Detective Chief Superintendent Guy Elkins said: “Our thoughts are with Sarah’s friends and family at this awful time.

“An investigation into her death is being led by our major crime investigation team and local residents will continue to see increased policing activity in the area.

“A 13-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed and I can confirm that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with Sarah’s death.

“We continue to urge people not to speculate on the incident.

“We would encourage anyone with concerns to speak with their local neighbourhood policing team, either by emailing or approaching our officers in person.”