Police defend Israeli fans ban after claims it was based on false intelligence

Police have defended the decision to ban fans of an Israeli football team from attending an away game in Birmingham after the Dutch national force reportedly claimed the move was based on false intelligence.

Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group (SAG), which brings together the council and police force, announced in October that Maccabi Tel Aviv fans would be barred from going to the Europa League match against Aston Villa on November 6 amid public safety concerns.

The move was heavily criticised, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer “angered by the decision” as Downing Street pledged to try and overturn the ban, but the Israeli club ultimately decided to decline any tickets offered to its fans.

The match, policed by more than 700 officers, passed without serious disorder with 10 arrests made around Villa Park.

The fixture had been classified high risk by West Midlands Police based on “current intelligence and previous incidents”, with the force pointing to violent clashes and hate crime offences that occurred during the 2024 Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam.

But the Netherlands Police has disputed information in a West Midlands Police report which detailed justifications for the ban, the Sunday Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the West Midlands Police report said Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in Amsterdam threw members of the public into the river; that 500-600 of them targeted Muslim communities; that 200 were linked to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF); that the fans were “highly organised, skilled fighters with a serious desire and will to fight with police and opposing groups”; and that Dutch police deployed 5,000 officers in response.

A spokesman for the Amsterdam division of the national force, Sebastiaan Meijer, told the Sunday Times the claims were incorrect or unrecognised.

A view of empty seats in the away stand during the Europa League match at Villa Park (PA)

Mr Meijer said the only known case of people being thrown into the river was of a man who appeared to be a Maccabi Tel Aviv fan who was filmed being told he could leave the water if he said: “Free Palestine”.

He also said there was no evidence up to 600 people “deliberately” targeted Muslims, adding his force did not have a number of how many took part in the disorder.

On the claim that 200 fans were linked to the IDF, Mr Meijer said the Dutch force did not investigate IDF backgrounds.

He rejected the finding that the Israeli fans were organised and skilled fighters and said much of the violence occurred out of “small incidents”, with Maccabi supporters “getting into fights, but not a lot and not in a very alarming way”.

Mr Meijer also told the newspaper that Dutch police deployed 1,200 officers, not 5,000, across different shifts.

West Midlands Police has defended its evaluation and said its plan was “proportionate”.

A spokesperson for the force said: “West Midlands Police’s evaluation was based primarily on information and intelligence and had public safety at its heart.

“We assessed the fixture between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam as having involved significant public disorder.

“We met with Dutch police on October 1, where information relating to that 2024 fixture was shared with us.

“Informed by information and intelligence, we concluded that Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters – specifically the subgroup known as the Maccabi Fanatics – posed a credible threat to public safety.”

They continued: “The submission made to the SAG was based on information and intelligence which helped shape understanding of the risks.

“West Midlands Police commissioned a peer review, which was conducted by UKFPU (UK Football Policing Unit), the NPCC (National Police Chiefs’ Council) and subject matter experts.

“This review, carried out on October 20, fully endorsed the force’s approach and decision-making.

“We are satisfied that the policing strategy and operational plan was effective, proportionate, and maintained the city’s reputation as a safe and welcoming place for everyone.”

The Netherlands Police has been contacted for comment.